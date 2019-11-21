Scientists from the Yaguará Foundation place a GPS device on a female jaguar in Panama City, Panama, 21 November 2019. EFE/HANDOUT FROM THE YAGUARÁ FOUNDATION

A female jaguar who has just had a GPS device placed on her by scientists from the Yaguará Foundation, Panama City, Panama, 21 November 2019. EFE/HANDOUT FROM THE YAGUARÁ FOUNDATION

GPS technology has been deployed in the fight to save jaguars from extinction in Panama.

Jaguars are the largest felines in America and are in danger of extinction in the Central American country, where they are killed by hunters and livestock farmers.

It is hoped the technology will help minimize conflict between humans and jaguars in Panama.

The project has been launched in the province of Darién, on the border with Colombia, which is home to the largest population of the species.

One big cat Chucunaque, who has two nine-month-old cubs, wears a collar fitted with geolocation technology.

She was captured by scientists from the Yaguará Panama foundation for GPS placement and then released in a natural vegetation corridor.

Ricardo Moreno, president of Yaguará Panama, described the project as a “historical milestone” for scientific research in Panama.

It is the first time in the country that a jaguar geolocation device has been used to follow their movements and know how long they remain in an area.

Photographs have been obtained with trap cameras and satellite positions thanks to the collar worn by Chucunaque.

Moreno told Efe there are plans in 2020 for GPS to be placed on four other jaguars.

The Yaguará Panama has used GPS collars for years to monitor other species of wild cats such as ocelots and pumas, as well as mountain pigs and coyotes.

Moreno, an associate researcher at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, said there are 45 camera traps across the country and combined with the information from the collars gives a more complete picture of how the animals live.

“We can know where they move, on which farm it is training, because we are doing it in a rather disturbed area where there is livestock and there is also forest,” he added.

Moreno warned we are facing the total disappearance of jaguars, which are often killed by farmers defending their cattle.

He said more than 350 of the big cats have been killed by poachers or farmers in the country since 1989, according to his data.

The foundation has been working with livestock farmers to find alternatives so that they do not have to kill the felines.

These are 15 pilot farm management plans throughout the country, so that farmers know there are “ways to live in peace and in harmony with nature,” Moreno said.

Around 40% of the jaguar's natural habitat in Panama has been lost which has caused a dramatic decline in their numbers, according to the Foundation.

In addition to the conflict with livestock, poaching and illegal trade are also threatening the species, which has been listed as in “critical danger” in Panama.

Moreno said Panama is key to the conservation of the jaguar because it has the last and narrowest portion of the Mesoamerican Biological Corridor “that has served for millions of years as a natural land bridge between North America and South America for wildlife species”.

In Panama there is a population of less than 1,000 jaguars that inhabit the area. EFE-EPA

