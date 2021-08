A 24 August 2021 photo of one of the murals spray-painted by members of Bogota Colors, a collective based in the locality of Ciudad Bolivar on the south side of Bogota, Colombia. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

A 24 August 2021 photo of the TransMiCable gondola lift system and the colorful facades of homes in the district of Ciudad Bolivar on the south side of Bogota, Colombia. EFE/Carlos Ortega

Mirador and Paraiso, two low-income neighborhoods of Colombia's capital perched at the top of a steep hill, have long been viewed warily by those in the Bogota savanna below.

But now young people in those districts are looking to shatter that negative perception through initiatives that promote its inhabitants' talents in the areas of graffiti art and extreme sports.EFE

jga/mc