A graffiti depicting Pope Francis on the concrete walls which surrounding the Our Lady of Salvation Church in Baghdad's Karada district, Iraq on 23 February 2021. EFE-EPA/AHMED JALIL

Amid heavy security measures as part of the Iraqi capital’s preparations to receive Pope Francis next week, graffiti murals decorate the barriers that protect Baghdad’s churches.

The Our Lady of Salvation Cathedral, where the Pope is scheduled to meet Iraq’s clerics, has been fortified for years to prevent attacks like the one that occurred in 2010 and left over 50 members of the Syriac-Catholic community dead.EFE-EPA

