A few months ago, 30-year-old Zimbabwean Ruth Banda sank into a deep depression following the death of her father and her uncle’s subsequent attempts to take over the home of her widowed mother.

Things began to look up when she met Joyce Chimbwero, known as Gogo, or “granny,” a kind woman in her 70s who was taking part in the so-called Friendship Benches mental health initiative. EFE

