View of the "Political Constitution of the United Mexican States of 1917" that integrates the exhibition "The greatness of Mexico" inaugurated in the Ibero-American room, of the Ministry of Education building Public, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 October 2021. EFE/José Méndez

A visitor takes a photograph of the replica of a funeral mask, breastplate and breastplate of Mayan culture that integrates the exhibition "The greatness of Mexico" inaugurated in the Ibero-American room, of the Ministry of Education building Public, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 October 2021. EFE/José Méndez

A picture taken from ceramic pieces of the Olmec culture, in the exhibition "The greatness of Mexico" inaugurated at the Museum of Anthropology and History, today, in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 September 2021. EFE/Jose Mendez

Some visitors observe a banner of Mexican culture that integrates the exhibition "The greatness of Mexico" inaugurated in the Ibero-American room, of the Ministry of Education building Public, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 October 2021. EFE/José Méndez

Some visitors observe the exhibition "The greatness of Mexico" inaugurated in the Ibero-American room, of the Ministry of Education building Public, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 October 2021. EFE / José Méndez

View of some ceramic figurines from the Central Altiplano culture that make up the exhibition "La grandeza de México" in the Ibero-American room, of the Ministry of Education building Public, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 October 2021. EFE/José Méndez

Mexico Friday inaugurated a massive exhibition of artifacts, some of them dating back to the pre-Hispanic era, for the people to know and revalue the “greatness of Mexico.”

It is the second exhibition opened by the government this week in the Ibero-American Hall of the public education ministry in the heart of Mexico City.

There are 1,145 artifacts, of which 879 were recovered from abroad in the last three years. Two of the displayed pieces are on loan from overseas museums. EFE