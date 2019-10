An undated handout picture released on 15 October 2019 shows a gold ring at the wreck of “Mentor” in Kythira island, Greece. EFE/EPA/G. ISSARIS / HANDOUT

An undated handout picture released on 15 October 2019 shows a pair of gold earrings from the wreck of “Mentor” in Kythira island, Greece. EFE/EPA/P. VEZYRTZIS / HANDOUT

An undated handout picture released on 15 October 2019 shows general view of the shipwreck and the excavation site at the wreck of “Mentor” in Kythira island, Greece. EFE/EPA/G. ISSARIS / HANDOUT

An undated handout picture released on 15 October 2019 shows cleaning the ship’s hull at the wreck of “Mentor” in Kythira island, Greece. EFE/EPA/G. ISSARIS / HANDOUT

Greek marine archaeologists have discovered valuable ancient objects in the shipwreck of the brig that sank while carrying the Elgin marbles to England.

The Mentor was loaded with artefacts removed from the Acropolis in Athens by Lord Elgin, including the 2,500-year-old marble sculptures.