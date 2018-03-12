The owner of PAOK, Ivan Savvidis (C) storms onto pitch with a gun in a hip holster and accompanied by his bodyguards, during a soccer match between PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens in Toumba, Thessaloniki, Greece, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Greek soccer league has been suspended until further notice after a field invasion by the president of PAOK while he was apparently armed with a pistol, during a match against AEK, the country's sports minister announced on Monday.

Giorgos Vasileiadis made the announcement following a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, after PAOK President Ivan Savvidis took to the field on Sunday while apparently carrying a gun.

"The government for the past three years has given great battles to manage to clean up the troubled football sector. We have won a lot, but much more remains to be done," the minister said.

"In any case, we will not allow all this effort to be endangered, we will not allow phenomena of the past to be resurrected," he asserted.

The minister said consultations with all involved parties are to take place and the league is expected to resume only after reaching an agreement.

The incident took place in stoppage time just after the referee invalidated a PAOK goal for offside, the only point of the match.

After much deliberation, the referee decided to count the goal.

However, the fact that Savvidis, a Russian-Greek businessman, invaded the field while armed has triggered a wave of indignation, not just in the soccer world.

Greek police have issued an arrest warrant for Savvidis and four other people, likely the bodyguards who accompanied him onto the pitch.