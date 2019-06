A Filipino fisherman uses a head covering next to the waters of Laguna lake, which is covered with green algae, in Muntinlupa city, south of Manila, Philippines, 10 June 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A spider maneuvers on the waters of Laguna lake, which is covered with green algae, in Muntinlupa city, south of Manila, Philippines, 10 June 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino fisherman pulls a boat on the waters of Laguna lake, which is covered with green algae, in Muntinlupa city, south of Manila, Philippines, 10 June 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A dead fish floats on the waters of Laguna lake, covered with green algae, in Muntinlupa city, south of Manila, Philippines, 10 June 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Green algae is visible on the waters of Laguna lake in Muntinlupa city, south of Manila, Philippines, 10 June 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino fisherman wades through the waters of Laguna lake, which is covered with green algae, in Muntinlupa city, south of Manila, Philippines, 10 June 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Green algae is visible on the waters of Laguna lake in Muntinlupa city, south of Manila, Philippines, 10 June 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino fisherman displays a janitor fish caught on the waters of Laguna lake, which is covered with green algae, in Muntinlupa city, south of Manila, Philippines, 10 June 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Green algae is viisble on the feet of a Filipino fisherman next to the waters of Laguna lake in Muntinlupa city, south of Manila, Philippines, 10 June 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Residents in the Philippines have been complaining to Muntinlupa City’s Health Office about a foul stench lingering along the banks of Laguna Lake.

The odor has been attributed to decaying green algae, and environmental experts say algae is beneficial to aquatic populations because it serves as food.

