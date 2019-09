Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist from Sweden, attends a Senate Climate Change Task Force press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, 17 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Senate Climate Change Task Force Chairman Edward Markey delivers remarks during a Senate Climate Change Task Force press conference at the US Capitol in Washington on 17 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Sixteen-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, along with a group of indigenous leaders, on Tuesday demanded that the US Congress take concrete action and show leadership to confront climate change around the world.

The group of indigenous activists wrote to lawmakers, saying that the United States is the world's richest nation and the biggest emitter of gases and other chemicals that foster climate change.