Club Brugge's Arnaut Groeneveld Danjuma (center-right) evens the score at 1-1 in a Champions League Group A match against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin

Atletico Madrid's Koke (L) and Antoine Griezmann react during a Champions League Group A soccer match against Club Brugge at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring a goal during a Champions League Group A match against Club Brugge at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Antoine Griezmann scored two goals and set up a third to lead Atletico Madrid to a 3-1 victory here Wednesday night over Club Brugge, its second win in as many matches in Champions League Group A.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the 28th minute at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium when he received a pass from fellow French international Thomas Lemar, controlled the ball with his chest and fired a left-footed shot that went through the legs of Club Brugge defender Stefano Denswil and out of the reach of goalkeeper Karlo Letica.

That advantage lasted only 12 minutes though, with Arnaut Groeneveld Danjuma scoring the equalizer on a curling blast from outside the penalty box that Atleti net minder Jan Oblak was powerless to stop.

Atletico came out determined to regain the lead after the intermission and was eventually rewarded in the 67th minute in a play involving Griezmann and Diego Costa.

Costa received a pass from the Frenchman down the left side and seemed to have a chance to score.

But he saw no room around a defender and instead passed backward to Griezmann, whose left-footed shot snuck in just inside the far post.

The play was the last of the contest for Costa, who left the field with an apparent injury and was replaced by midfielder Rodri.

Griezmann, however, still had one more bit of magic in store for the home fans, sprinting down the left side past a defender to the goal line and then sending a pass backward to Koke, who put the ball into the right side of the goal in second-half stoppage time.

Atleti now has six points after two Group A matches and is tied on points with Borussia Dortmund, although the Bundesliga club has the slight edge in goal differential.