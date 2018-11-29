Atletico's forward Antoine Griezmann (C) reacts during UEFA Champions League group A match between Atletico de Madrid and AS Monaco at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann scored his 27th goal for the Spanish side in the European competitions, a tally that equaled that set by former star Luis Aragones, the club said on its website Thursday.

The Frenchman struck the 2-0 lead for Atletico against Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in a UEFA Champions League Group A Matchday 5 event held at Wanda Metropolitano stadium Wednesday night, making it 27 European goals for his side during his career as a rojiblanco so far.

Luis Aragones (1938-2014) was a former Spanish midfielder and coach, who wore Atleti's striped jersey for 372 matches from 1964 to 1974, scoring a total of 172 goals, and then he led Spain national soccer team to claim the 2008 UEFA Euro tournament, for the second time in the history then.