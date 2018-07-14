Team Lotto NL Jumbo rider Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the 8th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Dreux and Amiens Metropole, France, on July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Team Lotto NL Jumbo rider Dylan Groenewegen (L) of The Netherlands beats Lotto Soudal team rider Andre Greipel (C) of Germany as he crosses the finish line to win the 8th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Dreux and Amiens Metropole, France, on July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto Jumbo) won stage 8 of the 2018 Tour de France road race - his second stage win in a row - while Belgium's Greg van Avermaet (BMC) maintained the overall lead.

After a long sprint, Groenewegen, 25, clinched the 181-kilometer (112-mile) stage with a time of four hours, 23 minutes and 36 seconds, just barely ahead of Germany's Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Colombia's Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step), who came second and third respectively.

In the general classification, Van Avermaet kept the yellow jersey with a seven-second lead on Britain's Geraint Thomas (Sky Team), followed by the United States' Tejay van Garderen (BMC) nine seconds off the pace.

Sunday's 156.5-kilometer ninth stage will travel between Arras and Roubaix.