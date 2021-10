More than 200 Yemenis of all ages gather daily at a public park in the capital Sana’a to do joint exercises as a way to keep fit and relieve the psychological stresses brought on by years of war.

The participants of the Swedish exercise classes, a system that involves light gymnastics, stretches and calisthenics, set out an hour before sunset to make it to Al-Thawra park in time to start warming up for the workout. EFE

