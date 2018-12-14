Mexico's CD Guadalajara defender Jair Pereira stressed at a press conference Friday that his team intended to give a strong performance in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final match against Japan's Kashima Antlers in the United Arab Emirates city of Al Ain.

Pereira said that his team was ready and fit for Saturday's match and eager to prove the team, the winner of the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League, was at the level of the international competition.

The 32-year-old defender added that Guadalajara players realized they do not have any margin for errors, and its coaching staff had collected all the information needed about its Japanese opponent.

He also said the team wanted to make the most of its participation in the Club World Cup as well as make history for the Mexican giant and for the players themselves.

Pereira reiterated that nothing would be distracting him or his teammates from concentrating and thinking only of the match against Kashima and to advance in the tournament.

He said of the upcoming match that his team would have to stick to its playing style and keep its focus during the match, not giving Kashima any spaces, even if their star forward Yuma Suzuki was sidelined due to injury.