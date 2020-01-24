Dancers and actors preform the pre-colonial play 'El Rabinal Achi', which tells the story of the war between Mayan federations before the conquest, in Rabinal, Guatemala, Jan. 23, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

Hoping to prevail over the inroads made by other cultures, languages and customs, Rabinal Achi - a series of indigenous Mayan musical, dance and theater productions - has kicked off in northern Guatemala, marking the festival of San Pablo (St. Paul), the patron saint of the region.

The production, which launched Thursday, is an artistic representation of the traditional play Rabinal Achi, which has origins dating back to the 15th century and continues to be performed hundreds of years later in the town of Rabinal, around 88 kilometers (55 miles) away from Guatemala City, in the northern department of Baja Verapaz, an area inhabited by the indigenous communities Q'eqchi', Poqomchi', and Achi.EFE-EPA