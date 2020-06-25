View of the mural by Guatemalan painter Kevin Perez, in honor of the doctors who treat the coronavirus, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 24 June 2020. EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan painter Kevin Perez poses next to his mural in honor of the doctors who treat the coronavirus, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 24 June 2020. EPA/ Esteban Biba

Guatemalan muralist Kevin Pérez paid tribute to the doctors and health personnel who have become "true heroes" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has left 582 people dead and 14,540 infections since the first official case in March.

Under the pseudonym Tepeu, which in addition to his second surname means God of Heaven in Q'iche, Pérez painted the face of a doctor with a white mask that in the middle has a quetzal, the Guatemalan national bird, on a wall located about steps from the La Verbena cemetery, designated by the Government for those killed by COVID-19 in the capital.