Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele attends during the fashion show by Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 14 January 2020.EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Guests attend the fashion show by label Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Gucci presented its exploration of modern masculinity to bring Milan Men's Fashion Week to a close with a show that championed the concept of "Masculine Plural" and challenged toxic notions of gender.

The AW20 show saw men taking to the runway in clothes that challenged stereotypes in a collection for "a man who is free to practice self-determination, without social constraints, without authoritarian sanctions, without suffocating stereotypes," the Italian brand said in a statement.