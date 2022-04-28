Late American musician Kurt Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang Competition Lake Placid Blue Finish electric guitar, the instrument used by the Nirvana frontman in a music video for their famed 1991 song "Smells Like Teen Spirit," will be displayed this week in at the Hard Rock Cafe in London's Piccadilly Circus and then be put up for auction next month in New York. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Late American musician Kurt Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang Competition Lake Placid Blue Finish electric guitar, the instrument used by the Nirvana front man in a music video for their famed 1991 song "Smells Like Teen Spirit," will be displayed this week in at the Hard Rock Cafe in London's Piccadilly Circus and then be put up for auction next month in New York. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Late American musician Kurt Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang Competition Lake Placid Blue Finish electric guitar, the instrument used by the Nirvana front man in a music video for their famed 1991 song "Smells Like Teen Spirit," will be displayed this week in at the Hard Rock Cafe in London's Piccadilly Circus and then be put up for auction next month in New York. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

There are songs that mark an entire decade, tracks that with the perspective of time are seen as epitomizing the defining characteristics of their era.

Such is the case of "Smells Like Teen Spirit," which opened Seattle grunge band Nirvana's 1991 album Nevermind and became Generation X's anthem of apathy.

The music video for the song also was instrumental in its surprising reach and impact thanks to its depiction of a riot at a high-school pep rally.

In it, shaggy-haired lead singer Kurt Cobain performs on stage with his band mates and strums a guitar that itself has earned a place in rock history, will be on display this week in London and then be put up for auction for the first time next month in New York.

While there has been no lack of speculation about the deeper symbolic meaning of the song's title, its apparent origin was a banal comment after a wild night of partying by a friend of Cobain's and of Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

(...)