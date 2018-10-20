John Isner of the United States in action during his semi-final match against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia at the Stockholm Open the ATP tennis tournament at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik Simander

Ernests Gulbis of Latvia celebrates after his semi-final victory over John Isner of the United States at the Stockholm Open in the ATP tennis tournament at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik Simander

Ernests Gulbis of Latvia celebrates after his semi-final victory over John Isner of the United States at the Stockholm Open ATP tennis tournament at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik Simander

Latvia's Ernest Gulbis had to dig deep on Saturday to knock out top seed John Isner of the United States 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Stockholm Open semifinals, booking a place in a final round match for the first time in four years.

Isner converted two break points of the five he created, but conceded his own delivery three times out of the eight he faced during the one hour and 48 minute match.

Gulbis last qualified for an ATP final in his breakout 2014 season, when he defeated Argentina's Federico Delbonis to earn his sixth title in as many championship appearances.

During that season, Gulbis achieved his best-ever Grand Slam result when he reached the French Open semifinal, having defeated Swiss great Roger Federer and Andy Murray of the United Kingdom on his way, but was no match for Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Having won two titles, Gulbis ended the 2014 season at world No. 13 of the ATP rankings, but by 2017 had fallen precipitously to 589th.

Gulbis is set to take on third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who on Saturday beat second-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-3, 6-2.