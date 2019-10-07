Two girls on their way to a ballet class at a Compaz community center on 4 October, 2019, in Recife, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Carlos Ezequiel Vannoni

Girls from poor neighborhoods practice ballet at a Compaz community center on Oct. 4, 2019, in Recife, Brazil, which at the beginning of this century was the most violent state capital in the country - until it chose to adopt the "peace and coexistence" model of neighborhoods in Medellin, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Carlos Ezequiel Vannoni

They could have been characters in the same fatal story as Agatha, the eight-year-old girl killed two weeks ago in Rio de Janeiro by a stray bullet during a police operation, but Larissa and Washington, in the "favelas," or shantytowns, of Recife, had the good luck to grow up in different surroundings.

The city in northeast Brazil, which at the beginning of this century was the most violent state capital in the country with 70 homicides for every 100,000 inhabitants, chose to adopt the "peace and coexistence" model of neighborhoods in Medellin, Colombia, and in recent years has been able to slash that number by half.