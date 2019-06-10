Sergio Trujillo with his Best Choreography award for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations." in the press room during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Jun 9, 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Rachel Chavkin poses in the press room with the award for best direction of a musical for "Hadestown" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York, New York, USA, Jun 9, 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

"Hadestown" a musical which debuted off-Broadway before finally making it there, was the big winner with eight awards, including the best musical, at the 73rd Tony Awards on Sunday.

The musical, which tells a re-imagined story of the Greek myth about Orpheus and Eurydice to the rhythm of folk and blues, was the favorite to win at the awards.

On the big night for the American theater, apart from taking home the best musical, "Hadestown" won best original score, best director and best featured actor, among others.

Unlike other works based on movies and remakes of greatest hits that come to the major venues of New York, "Hadestown" began as a small project that toured small theaters in Vermont, before taking a big leap to the more important stages.

Created by singer Anais Mitchell, who did not have any link with Broadway, the musical has captured New York with its mythological mix including love stories and present-day problems such as climate change.

Its director, Rachel Chavkin, the only woman to be nominated in her category, used her victory speech to denounce the lack of diversity in the awards.

"There are so many women who are ready to go. There are so many artists of color who are ready to go. And we need to see that racial diversity and gender diversity reflected in our critical establishment too," Chavkin said.

Among the actors, Santino Fontana ("Tootsie") won the leading actor in a musical category award, while Stephanie J Block took home the best leading actress in a musical award for "The Cher Show"

The biggest cheer of the night was for Ali Stroker from "Oklahoma" who won the best featured actress in a musical and became the first performer in a wheelchair to win a Tony.

Stroker, who suffers from a paralysis due to an accident, dedicated her award to all those children who suffer from some problem or have an impairment and have been waiting to see them represented on stage.

Colombian Sergio Trujillo's speech was also one of the highlights of the night.

Trujillo who won the best choreography award for his work in "Ain't Too Proud", urged immigrants to never lose hope.

"I arrived in New York City over 30 years ago as an illegal immigrant, and I stand here as proof for all those dreamers. I want you to hear this that I stand here as proof that American dream is still alive you just have to keep on fighting because change will come," Trujillo said in English.

A very emotional Trujillo, ended his acceptance speech in Spanish and said, "for all those who might be listening at this moment, I want you to know that if I, Sergio Trujillo born in Cali, Colombia could come to have this moment, you will also will be able to make it."

"The Ferryman" won the best play award, while Bryan Cranston was award the best actor in a play for "Network".

Elaine May took home the best actress in a play for "The Waverly Gallery".

Comedian James Corden hosted the show once again and opened the gala with a musical number in tribute to theater and encouraged television viewers to watch live theater.

Cracking jokes on the success of television series, the high prices of Broadway and low wages of theater workers, the number made those present burst out in laughter several times.

Several others stars, including Tina Fey, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L Jackson, Lucy Liu and Sara Bareilles, also appeared along with Corden, to present the awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Before the show, the red carpet was dominated by rainbow colors, in a floral tribute to the World Pride, which this year is being celebrated in New York to commemorate the Stonewall Inn raid which set the stage for the Gay Pride.

