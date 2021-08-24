A motorcycle passes a large crack in the pavement after the earthquake of 14 August, on a road between Les Cayes and Jeremie, in Camp Perrin, Haiti, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Young people play dominoes in a camp that formed victims of the earthquake of 14 August, in Gorjette, Haiti, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A truck passes a rock collapse due to the earthquake of 14 August, on a road that connects Les Cayes and Jeremie, Haiti, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Passengers of a tap-tap pass by a rock collapse due to the earthquake of 14 August, on a road that connects Les Cayes and Jeremie, Haiti, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A woman holds a baby in a camp that was formed by victims of the earthquake of 14 August, in Gorjette, Haiti, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The damage last week’s magnitude-7.2 earthquake caused to southern Haiti’s infrastructure hinders the distribution of humanitarian aid to the most remote populations, some of which remain unassisted.

In Gorjette, which can only be accessed by a stony path, residents have set up a camp next to a school to accommodate people who have been left with nothing after the earthquake, which killed at least 2,200 people and injured another 12,268.

"We have not received anything. No authority comes to help us. We do not have water, food or housing," Antoine Marc-Arthur told Efe.

There are more than 200 people "living in a critical state," not knowing "for how long or what they are going to eat," said the man, who asked humanitarian organizations for help.