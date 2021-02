Thousands of people take part in a protest against President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A motorcyclist passes a burning barricade during a protest against President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Haiti appoints new judges in crackdown on judiciary after failed coup

Haiti has replaced three Supreme Court judges who allegedly participated in a failed bid to overthrow the government of President Jovenel Moise amid a mounting public outrage over when his term ends.

The new Supreme Court judges are Octélus Dorvilien, Louiselmé Joseph, and Pierre Harry Alexis. EFE-EPA