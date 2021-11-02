Devotees participate in a voodoo ceremony at the General Cemetery of Port-au-Prince (Haiti). EFE / Orlando Barría

Devotees participate in a voodoo ceremony at the General Cemetery of Port-au-Prince (Haiti). EFE / Orlando Barría

Devotees participate in a voodoo ceremony at the General Cemetery of Port-au-Prince (Haiti). EFE / Orlando Barría

Haitians Monday celebrated their special version of Day of the Dead in the backdrop of the worst bouts of violence in recent years sparked by armed gangs in the Caribbean nation.

Criminal groups, mainly G9 Fanmi and Alye, have spread terror for months, except for two brief truces after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7 and the earthquake that struck the south on Aug.14.

Gangsters have unleashed a reign of terror by indiscriminately stealing, raping, murdering, and kidnapping, and blocking fuel supplies for weeks that have led to life-choking shortages.

“They are all evils and divine will,” a voodoo priest said, speaking in Haitian Creole.

"Everything that is happening comes from God. Kidnapping, disorder, hatred," he said at a Port-au-Prince cemetery filled with a large crowd of talcum power smeared revelers. EFE