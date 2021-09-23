Nine countries stand between Chile and the United States. Many Haitian migrants in the South American country would struggle to point them out on a map but they are aware of the dangers that line journey ahead — the Atacama Desert, the Darien Gap and the Rio Grande.

After years struggling for regularization and decent work, and in the wake of a devastating pandemic that has wiped out the few hopes they had left, thousands of Haitians who arrived five years ago at the southern tip of the continent are packing their bags to migrate again, this time to the north.EFE

