Family and friends of Haitian migrants Jocelyn Ancelme and Calory Archange attend their funeral, in the border city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Family and friends of Haitian migrants Jocelyn Ancelme and Calory Archange attend their funeral, in the border city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Family and friends of Haitian migrants Jocelyn Ancelme and Calory Archange attend their funeral, in the border city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Just days ahead of the Summit of the Americas, Haitian migrants in Mexico's Tijuana denounced a wave of violence since Title 42 - used by the United States to fast track the expulsion of undocumented immigrants during the pandemic - came into force.

With a strong message of rejection of the migration policies implemented by the governments of the United States and Mexico, the Haitian community residing in this city lamented the death of two of its members who, in two separate events, lost their lives on May 5. EFE