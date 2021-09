Haitian migrants hoping to obtain asylum in the United prepare to wade across the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, to Del Rio, Texas, on 18 September 2021. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Haitian migrant Clement Paris, 31, holds his daughter in his arms while waiting for a bus in Del Rio, Texas, on 18 September 2021. EFE/Alex Segura

Haitians ride the 'bus of hope' in US to find a better life

Some two dozen Haitians, who arrived in the United States after camping under the Del Río international bridge on the border with Mexico, were Saturday set to take the "bus of hope" for jobs and safety to realize the American Dream.

The final destination of almost all occupants in the bus is Miami in Florida, more specifically a neighborhood called "Little Haiti." EFE