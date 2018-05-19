Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia hits a forehand during her quarter-final match against Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep at the Italian Open, a contest played at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, on May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep hits a backhand during her quarter-final match against Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia at the Italian Open tennis tournament, a contest played at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, on May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep defeated Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3 to book a berth in the semi-finals of the Italian Open and a showdown with three-time champion Maria Sharapova.

Halep needed just an hour and 13 minutes to notch her fourth win in five matches against the seventh-ranked Frenchwoman.

Garcia committed many more unforced errors than Halep - 37 to 20 - and was unable to control her service games, getting broken four times in the first set and three times in the second.

Halep lost her first two service games of the contest but then held serve five straight times to put herself on the verge of victory. Although she failed to serve out the match at 6-2, 5-2, she clinched the win a game later with a backhand down-the-line winner on match point.

Next up for the Romanian on Saturday will be Sharapova, who will have to recover quickly after outlasting reigning French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 7-5 in a more than three-hour match.

No matter the outcome of that semi-final, Halep will retain the No. 1 spot when the new rankings are released on Monday and will be the top seed at tennis' second Grand Slam event of the season, the French Open, which gets under way on May 27.

The 26-year-old Romanian, runner-up at last year's Italian Open to Elina Svitolina and finalist at the 2017 Roland Garros to Ostapenko, is seeking her first titles at both of those clay-court tournaments.