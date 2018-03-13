Wang Qiang of China in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

World No. 1 Simona Halep defeated China's Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-1 here Tuesday to claim a berth in the quarterfinals of the 2018 BNP Paribas Open.

The Romanian, who won the event in 2015, needed just an hour and 22 minutes to dispatch her practice partner Wang, ranked 55th in the world.

Halep's quarterfinal opponent will be Croatia's Petra Martic, who bested Czech player Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 7-6 (4) earlier.

The second seed in the women's tournament, world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, faces Russia's Daria Kasatkina later Tuesday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Wozniacki, who took the title here in 2011, is the only other past winner who remains alive in the women's draw.