World number one Simona Halep rallied from a set and a break down to beat Kaia Kanepi in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday evening.

Halep defeated her Estonian opponent 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2, to advance to the second round in Melbourne.

The Romanian was trailing by a set and a break after she lost serve in the third game of the second set but broke back immediately and never lost serve for the rest of the match.

"It was good for me tonight, I can take a lot of confidence because it's not easy facing Kaia. I'm really happy that I can play the next round, it will again be tough, but I just have to go back on court and try my best," Halep said after the match.

The top seed will now play against Sofia Kenin in the second round, who downed Veronika Kudermetova with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 victory on Court 12.