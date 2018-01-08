Garbine Muguruza of Spain looks on during a press conference after retiring from her second round match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE HUNT

Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her round robin match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the BNP Paribas WTA Tour Finals 2017 tennis tournament at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Simona Halep of Romania maintained the top spot in the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, while Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain slipped from second to third place due to her withdrawal from the Brisbane International because of muscle cramps.

Halep, age 26, managed to stay atop the rankings after winning the Shenzhen Open title on Saturday.

Carolina Wozniacki of Denmark moved up one place to be ranked second, just 90 points ahead of Muguruza.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina climbed to fourth place after her win in Brisbane, replacing Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who fell to sixth.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,425 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,095

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,005

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,785

5. Venus Williams (USA) 5,567

6. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,445

7. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 4,901

8. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,385

9. Johanna Konta (Britain) 3,600

10. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 3,258.