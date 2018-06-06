Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world No. 1, on Wednesday defeated Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-2 and advanced to the French Open semifinals.
Halep needed two hours and 14 minutes to overcome an erratic first set and strike back against Kerber, winning the final two sets.
In the upcoming match, Halep is to play world No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza for a ticket to the final at Roland Garros and to defend her position atop the WTA ranking against Muguruza, who if victorious will be the new world No. 1.