Angelique Kerber of Germany plays Simona Halep of Romania during their women's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Simona Halep of Romania plays Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Jun 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world No. 1, on Wednesday defeated Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-2 and advanced to the French Open semifinals.

Halep needed two hours and 14 minutes to overcome an erratic first set and strike back against Kerber, winning the final two sets.

In the upcoming match, Halep is to play world No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza for a ticket to the final at Roland Garros and to defend her position atop the WTA ranking against Muguruza, who if victorious will be the new world No. 1.