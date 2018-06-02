Germany's Andrea Petkovic reaches for a forehand during her French Open third-round match against Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep in Paris, France, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Romania's Simona Halep stretches for a backhand during her French Open third-round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic in Paris, France, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

World No. 1 Simona Halep on Saturday cruised into the French Open round of 16 with a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Germany's Andrea Petkovic in just one hour and 28 minutes.

After losing the first set of her debut match in Paris, the Romanian 2014 and 2017 runner-up only ceded nine games in the second and third rounds.

Petkovic hung tough for most of the first set, but Halep then used her rock-solid baseline game to seize total control of the match, winning 24 of the 30 points played in the second set.

Her next opponent will be 16th-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens, who defeated Australia's Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-1.