Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep cruised past American Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-1 Thursday to advance to the third round of the French Open.

After dropping a set in her opening match against American Alison Riske, the top-seeded Romanian needed just an hour and eight minutes to brush aside Townsend.

The Romanian dominated in all aspects of the match, striking 21 winners to Townsend's nine, losing serve just once and breaking the American on five occasions.

Halep is a two-time French Open finalist and one of the top favorites at this year's edition of tennis' clay-court Grand Slam event.

The talented 22-year-old Townsend, meanwhile, is still trying to reach the second week of a major tournament four years after advancing to the third round of the 2014 French Open.

Halep's next opponent will be Germany's Andrea Petkovic, who defeated American Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) on Thursday.