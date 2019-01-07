Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her second round match against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Romania's Simona Halep led the first Women's Tennis Association rankings of the year, while Naomi Osaka of Japan and Czech Karolina Pliskova were among the climbers in the list released Monday.

After reaching the Brisbane International semifinals, the US Open champion Osaka rose a spot to the fourth, with Brisbane winner Pliskova climbing one position to the seventh.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, meanwhile, fell from fourth to sixth, and Czech Petra Kvitova moved down into the eighth.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,641 points

2. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,875

3. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5,436

4. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 5,270

5. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,023

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,940

7. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,750

8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,630

9. Kiki Bertens (The Netherlands) 4,360

10. Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 3,415.