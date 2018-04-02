Women's singles champion Sloane Stephens of the US poses with the Butch Buchholz Trophy on Crandon Park Beach after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final round round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her third round match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Simona Halep of Romania continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, while United States' Sloane Stephens managed to leap into the top 10 for the first time in her career.

Stephens won a 7-6 (5), 6-1 match on Saturday afternoon over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, who maintained her fifth position in the rankings, in the Miami Open final.

Stephens' victory allowed her to climb three places to be ranked the ninth.

Meanwhile, other players on the top 10 list maintained their positions except for Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, who fell one spot replacing Germany's Angelique Kerber.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 8,140 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,790

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 5,970

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,630

5. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,611

6. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,730

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,625

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,277

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,938

10. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,271.