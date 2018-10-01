Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her second round match against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Romania's Simona Halep maintained No. 1 spot of the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic as well as Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, both climbed one spot up to fourth and fifth, respectively.

While, Japan's Naomi Osaka jumped two positions to the sixth, pushing Caroline Garcia of France four places down to the eighth.

Further down the rankings, Puerto Rican Monica Puig pushed up nine spots to be ranked 42nd, after reaching Wuhan Open quarterfinals.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 8,061 Points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5,610

3. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,345

4. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,635

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,555

6. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 4,390

7. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,345

8. Caroline Garcia (France) 3,925

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,912

10. Julia Goerges (Germany) 3,730