Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning against Sloane Stephens of the USA during their women's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 7,511 points, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Sloane Stephens of the United States came in third, followed by Germany's Angelique Kerber and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, respectively.

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza remained in her seventh spot, ahead of Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

Further down the rankings, Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu broke into the top 20 after she won her first WTA title at San Jose over Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-0.

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia also rocketed 41 spots to the 87th when she claimed Washington Open title after defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,511 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,660

3. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,492

4. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,305

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,020

6. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,680

7. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,535

8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,505

9. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,485

10. Julia Goerges (Germany) 3,900