Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her victory against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup Women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 7,421 points, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Angelique Kerber of Germany remained in third place, ahead of Japan's Naomi Osaka.

The Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova climbed one spot to fifth, while Elina Svitolina of Ukraine fell to sixth.

Further down the rankings, France's Caroline Garcia jumped four positions up to the 12th after she won the Tianjin Open title over Pliskova on Sunday.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,421 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,461

3. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,400

4. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 4,740

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,465

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,350

7. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,255

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,022

9. Julia Gorges (Germany) 3,785

10. Kiki Bertens (The Netherlands) 3,740.