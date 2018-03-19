Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with her trophy after defeating Daria Kasatkina of Russia during the BNP Paribas Open Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Simona Halep from Romania in action during her semi-final match against Naomi Osaka from Japan at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 8,290 points, while Japan's Naomi Osaka rocketed into 22nd place after winning the Indian Wells title.

The 20-year-old Osaka rose from the 44th spot when she claimed her first WTA title after defeating Russia's Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 in just 71 minutes on Sunday.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark came in second, ahead of Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko climbed to the fifth spot, replacing Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova who fell to the sixth.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 8,290 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,430

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 5,970

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,425

5. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 4,971

6. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,905

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,625

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,452

9. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,151

10. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,150.