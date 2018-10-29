Simona Halep of Romania serves to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their final match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Romania's Simona Halep maintained the No. 1 spot of the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 6,921 Points, ahead of Germany's Angelique Kerber.

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine climbed three spots after prevailing over Sloane Stephens of the United States 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday, becoming the first Ukrainian player to win the season-ending WTA Finals title.

Japan's Naomi Osaka fell one spot down to the fifth, while Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic dropped two places to world No. 7.

Further down the ranking, Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland jumped 16 positions up to world No. 91, following her triumph at ITF France 20A on Sunday over Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,921 Points

2. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,875

3. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5,586

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,350

5. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 5,115

6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,023

7. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,630

8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,465

9. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4,335

10. Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 3,315