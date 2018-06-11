Simona Halep of Romania poses with the trophy one day after winning against Sloane Stephens of the USA the women's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Jun 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Simona Halep of Romania poses with the trophy one day after winning against Sloane Stephens of the USA the women'Äôs final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 10, EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Romania's Simona Halep stayed atop the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 7,970 points, after she claimed her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

On Sunday, Halep won the French Open final 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 over United States' Sloane Stephens, who jumped six spots to the fourth with 5,463 points.

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain came second and third, respectively.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina fell to the fifth position, ahead of France's Caroline Garcia, who had been eliminated by 11th-placed Angelique Kerber from Ronald Garros' last-16.

Despite her loss at the French Open semifinals, US Madison Keys climbed three places to the 10th, behind her compatriot Venus Williams and the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.

Further down the rankings, Spain's Carla Suarez fell four spots to the 24th, following her defeat at the French Open second round.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,970 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,745

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,550

4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,463

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,205

6. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,970

7. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,685

8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,610

9. Venus Williams (USA) 3.971

10. Madison Keys (USA) 3,536.