Maria Sharapova is seen during a training session for the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is seen during the Australian Open Draw at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their match at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Romania's Simona Halep, ranked no. 1 in the world, will face Estonia's Kaia Kanepi, ranked 70, in the first round of the Australian Open, according to the draw on Thursday.

The world no. 1 lost last year's final to Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, ranked no.3, who will play against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck in her opening match.

If Wozniacki makes it past the first two rounds, she could meet Russia's Maria Sharapova (30) in the third.

Seven time Australian Open champion Serena Williams of the United States will return to the tournament after missing it last year.

The 16th ranked player will play Germany's Tatjana Maria in the first round and could meet Spain's Carla Suarez (23) in her third match.

In the later rounds, Simona Halep could face Spain's Garbine Muguruza (18), Belgium's Elise Mertens (12) and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (6) as well as Suarez and Williams.

Germany's Angelique Kerber, second favorite, will face Slovenia's Polona Hercog in her opening match.

Local Australian Open hope Ashleigh Barty will face off Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum in her opening match and could go on to meet Wozniacki in the round of 16.

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig, who made it to the second round of last year's edition, will play her first match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, ranked 42.