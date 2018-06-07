Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays Simona Halep of Romania during their women's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Simona Halep of Romania plays Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 victory Thursday over Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza to reach the French Open final for the third time in her career.

Halep, runner-up at Roland Garros in 2014 and last year, needed an hour and 32 minutes to defeat the 2016 champion.

The crowd got behind the top-seeded Romanian from the beginning and urged her on to an easy first-set win over the third-ranked Spaniard, who struck just two winners and made 14 unforced errors in the opener.

Muguruza was much more solid and consistent in the second set and nearly broke Halep's serve to take a 5-4 lead.

But the Romanian star got out of that jam and then won the match when the Spaniard was unable to hold serve in the final game.

Next up for Halep in Saturday's championship match will be American reigning US Open champion and No. 10 seed Sloane Stephens, who beat 13th-seeded countrywoman and close friend Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4 in the second semi-final.

The occasion will be especially big for the world No. 1, who fell to 0-3 in Grand Slam finals when she lost in three sets to Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in this year's Australian Open championship match.