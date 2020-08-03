Tuk Chantorn was born in Bangkok and her two parents were Thai, but her birth was not registered and at 62, lives as a de facto stateless person, a legal anomaly that affects about half a million people in Thailand.
After a life of setbacks that includes having spent 13 years in jail and the death of two daughters, Tuk wants to claim her citizenship to do things as simple as being treated in public hospitals, but the lack of documents confronts her with a Kafkaesque bureaucratic process.EFE-EPA
grc-ht/lds