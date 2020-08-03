Tuk Chantorn awaits for customers at the shop where she works and lives, in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 May 2020 (issued 03 August 2020). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Tuk Chantorn tends to a customer at the shop where she works and lives in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 July 2020 (issued 03 August 2020). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Tuk Chantorn makes fried chicken and french fries at the shop where she works and lives, in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 May 2020 (issued 03 August 2020). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Tuk Chantorn prepares an order of french fries at the shop where she works and lives in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 July 2020 (issued 03 August 2020). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Half a million stateless people in Thailand have no right to have rights

Tuk Chantorn was born in Bangkok and her two parents were Thai, but her birth was not registered and at 62, lives as a de facto stateless person, a legal anomaly that affects about half a million people in Thailand.

After a life of setbacks that includes having spent 13 years in jail and the death of two daughters, Tuk wants to claim her citizenship to do things as simple as being treated in public hospitals, but the lack of documents confronts her with a Kafkaesque bureaucratic process.EFE-EPA

