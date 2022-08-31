The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday the discovery of a complete elephant's tusk 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) long dating to half a million years ago.

The straight tusk belonged to a member of the long-extinct Palaeoloxodon antiquus species and was unearthed near the Revadim kibbutz in Israel's southern plains during a joint excavation with researchers from Tel Aviv University and Ben-Gurion University.

Although at present Israel's central plain is near the Negev Desert and quite arid, half a million years ago, when these ancient elephants lived, the area is thought to have been a swamp or a shallow lake, an ideal habitat for ancient hominids that apparently hunted these beasts.

The discovery "sheds new light on the fascinating life of prehistoric humanity," said the AAI, whose archaeologists, paleontologists and other officials have analyzed the find.