Performers get ready before entering the stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A wrestler performs on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Dancers perform on stage in between fights during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Wrestlers jump in the middle of the audience as they fight during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Performers get ready before entering the stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT