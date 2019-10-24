Wrestlers took to the stage for the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for Halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California.
A visual story by Epa's Etienne Laurent.
Performers get ready before entering the stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
A wrestler performs on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Dancers perform on stage in between fights during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Wrestlers jump in the middle of the audience as they fight during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Performers get ready before entering the stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Performers get ready before entering the stage during the Lucha Vavoom 'Fiesta Fantasma!' for halloween at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
