British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton attends a press conference in Sao Paulo on Nov. 7, 2018, four days before the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Lewis Hamilton, a five-time Formula One drivers' champion, said here Wednesday that he was coming into this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix with the goal of wrapping up the constructors' title for Mercedes.

But the British driver admitted that the Jose Carlos Pace Autodrome, a circuit in Sao Paulo's Interlagos neighborhood, has always given his team trouble.

Hamilton, who clinched his most recent drivers' title by finishing fourth at last month's Mexican Grand Prix, said at a press conference in Sao Paulo that his achievement had not yet sunk in but that he was already focused on clinching a fifth straight constructors' championship for Mercedes.

Mercedes has 585 points heading into the second-to-last race of the F1 season, 55 points ahead of second-place Ferrari.

But Hamilton said he and fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas would have their work cut for them in Sao Paulo.

"Interlagos is one of the trickiest circuits of the year. It's always been a track that we've really struggled at ... I think I was in the lead one time and I think it rained and then I got hit by somebody. So for some reason it's almost been like the Achilles heel part of the season," the Briton, who won the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2016, added.

Two races remain in the 2018 F1 season - Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 25.

Looking ahead to 2019, Hamilton said other drivers would be "pushing like crazy" to take his place at the top of the sport.

"But there are things that perhaps I'm able to bring to the table that they won't, but we'll see," the Mercedes driver said.

Hamilton is tied for second all-time with five F1 drivers' titles, two behind German legend Michael Schumacher.