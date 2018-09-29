Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, 28 September 2018. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes AMG GP and Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen (L) of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the second practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, 28 September 2018. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, 28 September 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Britain's Lewis Hamilton and Finland's Valterri Bottas topped the timing board Saturday in the third and final free practice session ahead of the qualifying round for the Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix race.

Hamilton, who was the current championship leader on 281 points, set a new record lap time of 1:33.067 at the Sochi Autodrome, 0.254 seconds faster than his teammate, Bottas.

Ferrari had to settle for third and fourth on the time sheet, with Germany's Sebastian Vettel (+0.600), who is second in the driver standings on 241, and Finland's Kimi Raikkonen (+0.621), who is third in the championship on 174.

The Russian GP race takes place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Sunday.

The drivers will battle it out over the course of 53 laps of the 5.848-kilometer-long circuit.