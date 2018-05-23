British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes AMG GP signs autographs in the paddock at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes AMG GP talks to journalists in the paddock at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who currently leads in the F1 driver standings with two consecutive victories in Azerbaijan and Spain, said on Wednesday that this season's first five races have been tough for his team.

Hamilton told a press conference ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix that the first five GPs were difficult because his team was learning how to compete successfully.

The F1 defending champion said that he and his team hope to improve on their results in the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix, when Hamilton finished in seventh place.

When asked about renewing his contract with Mercedes, the 33-year-old Hamilton said he is in no hurry and confirmed that he is not talking to any other team.